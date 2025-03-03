Community Survey! How Should Charles County Budget for Fiscal Year 2026?

We want to hear from you! The second resident survey for the Charles County Government Fiscal Year 2026 budget is now open. Resident input is critical in ensuring that the budget accurately addresses community priorities and needs.

Share your input on spending priorities and offer suggestions on how the county can address changes in state funding.

Click here to take the short (10 to 15 minute) survey!

Development of the fiscal year 2026 budget is currently underway. The Charles County budget is the annual financial blueprint of the Board of Commissioners priorities to balance available resources with the service needs of our community.

The goal is to produce another balanced budget that provides funding for essential services. A balanced budget is basically a plan on how the County will spend the money that it receives each year through taxes, fees, grants, etc. This approach embeds equity throughout the decision-making process with the goal of presenting a balanced budget to the Commissioners with no tax rate increases.

The fiscal year 2026 budget will continue progress towards meeting the various Charles County strategic goals and objectives. Once finalized, the budget will be effective beginning July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026.

This page provides an overview of the fiscal year 2026 budget with resources, a timeline and survey to engage and inform Charles County residents.

Current Stage of the FY2026 Budget Process:

The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services appreciates the feedback received from resident surveys in the fall of 2024. Results from this survey were shared with Charles County departments to help them make their budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year.

The second resident survey for Fiscal Year 2026 is now open! This survey asks for feedback on resident priorities and suggestions on how County Government can potentially compensate for changes in funding from the state level.

Fiscal 2026 Budget Calendar – Detailed timeline of operating and capital improvement plan budgets for fiscal year 2026. Let’s Get Fiscal – Tune into episodes of our video and podcast series that discusses all things related to finances and budgeting in Charles County. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services – Visit the department page for more information and documents on county fiscal operations. Public Hearings – View public hearing notices and related documents. Archived Budgets – Find previous years’ budget books and briefs.