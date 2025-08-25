UPDATE: Owings Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Charges Following High Speed Chase in Calvert County

UPDATE 8/25/2025: Tarvaris Tony Reid, 47, of Owings, Maryland was sentenced to 12 years’ incarceration with all but seven years suspended.

Reid entered a guilty plea on July 25, 2025, for fleeing and eluding uniformed police by failing to stop his vehicle and driving while impaired by alcohol before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee in the Circuit Court for Calvert County.

The charges arose from the evening of February 26, 2025, when Reid led Calvert County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Owings after he refused to stop for a simple speeding violation. The pursuit ended at Skinners Turn Road and Industrial Lane where DFC. Claggett performed a PIT maneuver, immobilizing the vehicle.

It was later determined that Reid had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.227 at that time of the incident.

Reid has six prior convictions for driving while under the influence or impaired by alcohol or a controlled dangerous substance. This is Reid’s second conviction for fleeing and eluding police.

Reid was also sentenced to an additional two years’ incarceration to be served consecutively to his seven-year sentence for violating probation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Allison S. Walton.



Tarvaris Tony Reid, 47, of Owings, is facing multiple assault charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Calvert County, ramming police vehicles, and resisting arrest.

According to court documents, on February 26, 2025, at approximately 10:19 p.m., a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on Southbound Route 2 near Wayside Drive when he observed a silver Nissan Maxima traveling at 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle, later identified as belonging to Tarvaris Tony Reid, failed to stop and accelerated away at high speed. The deputy noted that the vehicle’s Virginia registration did not match the Nissan Maxima, but actually being registered to a Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect allegedly made a sharp right turn onto Wayside Drive while increasing speed, traveling in the wrong lane against traffic. A pedestrian was walking along the roadway as the suspect fled, but no injuries were reported. The chase continued as the vehicle allegedly ran stop signs, made abrupt turns, and drove erratically through residential areas.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle as it entered Pinnacle Court, where the driver reportedly circled multiple buildings before re-entering the roadway. The pursuit continued onto Skinners Turn Road, Smithbrook Court, and several other streets, with the suspect allegedly driving on school property at Mount Harmony Elementary School in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Deputies attempted to box in the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver allegedly drove over a curb and onto the grass to escape. The vehicle was reported to have reached speeds of 100 mph on Route 4, running a red light at the intersection of Jennifer Lane and Route 4. Deputies deployed stop sticks in an effort to disable the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful. The suspect then reportedly crossed the median, driving northbound in southbound lanes, before making a final attempt to flee down Skinners Turn Road.

A deputy then executed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to spin out near Industrial Drive. Even after the maneuver, the suspect allegedly rammed two police cruisers in an attempt to continue escaping.

Once stopped, deputies ordered the driver out of the vehicle. The suspect exited with his hands raised and complied with commands.

Upon being taken into custody, deputies observed bloodshot, glossy, and watery eyes, the strong odor of alcohol, and unsteady movements. The suspect’s pants were reportedly falling down and unbuttoned. A search of the vehicle did not yield any contraband or weapons, but a pocketknife was found on the suspect’s person.

The suspect was transported to Calvert Medical Health Center for medical evaluation. While there, he allegedly boasted about evading deputies, stating, “I was two cars ahead of you” and “I was pulling the E-brake on a front-wheel drive car”. He reportedly laughed and bragged about his driving maneuvers to medical staff, describing how he attempted to avoid law enforcement.

When asked to submit to a blood alcohol test, the suspect allegedly refused, saying, “I don’t want to take any test, I just want to take the pee test for Calvert Medical Health.”

The suspect was released from the medical facility at approximately 3:10 a.m. on February 27, 2025, and was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged and booked. He was held without bond following a bail review hearing on February 28, 2025.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

Tarvaris Tony Reid, is Charged with the following:

Assault – First Degree (2 counts, Felony)

Assault – Second Degree (2 counts, Misdemeanor)

Additional traffic and reckless driving charges may be pending.