Hoyer Statement on Continued Attacks on Federal Employees

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement in response to the continued attacks on federal employees by the Trump Administration:

“For the past 37 days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Russell Vought, and their DOGE disruptors have orchestrated a massive, illegal purge of thousands of federal workers unprecedented in modern American history.

“Demonizing and discarding our federal employees devastates the American people they serve. Trump has started to close Social Security offices across the country that help ensure our seniors receive their checks. In the middle of tax season, his Administration illegally terminated 6,700 IRS employees who answer customer service calls from taxpayers, who look into tax disputes, and who see to it that Americans get their tax refunds on time.

“He has sacked VA medical professionals and cancer researchers, intelligence personnel and national security specialists, natural disaster first responders and firefighters – among numerous other federal employees who provide vital services to the American people every day. They have been cast aside indiscriminately. It does not matter if they are veterans or military spouses, nor whether their work performance is exemplary. Trump does not care.

“The Trump Administration’s memorandum yesterday made it clear that the past few weeks were just the opening salvo. They are now setting their sights on hundreds of thousands of other federal employees in every agency and in every state in America. As Republicans work to renew their colossal tax breaks for the wealthiest individuals – the cost of which dwarfs DOGE’s purported savings many times over – they want to cull the hardworking patriots who make our government function efficiently For The People. Democrats and I will take every measure necessary to stop them.”