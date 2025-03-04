One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Avenue

On Monday, March 3, 2025, at approximately 7:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 22373 Oakley Road in Avenue, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

The first 911 caller advised they heard a loud crash and saw a vehicle on its side. The second 911 caller was the operator who stated they were unable to get out of the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Jeep on its side with the operator trapped, but conscious and alert.

Firefighters from Seventh District extricated the single occupant in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to respond and transport the adult female patient.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to the Capital Region Medical Center.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

