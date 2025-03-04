Lusby Woman Sentenced for Impaired Driving and Child Neglect in Calvert County

On March 3, 2025, Ronni Laine Davis, 34, of Lusby, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 8 years incarceration, with 60 days of active time, followed by 3 years of supervised probation. The sentence was imposed by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee.

Evidence revealed that Davis was observed by concerned citizens to be driving erratically on MD Rte. 4 on April 28, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m. She nearly struck a guardrail and drove into the median. When deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they immediately observed signs of impairment. Davis failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested. She had 4 young children in the car at the time of the incident.

Davis was found guilty of child neglect, possession of CDS (Oxycodone), and driving while impaired by drugs. Although this was Davis’ first impaired driving offense, the State recommended a period of incarceration due to the fact that she was transporting minor children. Davis was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs. Her sentence will be served at the Calvert County Detention Center.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

