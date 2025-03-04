One Flown to Burn Center After Structure Fire in Charlotte Hall

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 12:36 p.m., firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 38000 block of Pleasant View Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure fire.

A short time after the dispatch, all responding crews were advised that multiple 911 callers reported a structure on fire with the fire spreading.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:46 p.m., and confirmed fire showing from a 30 x 30 detached garage/shed with the fire threatening and extending to the nearby 2-story residence with an attached garage, multiple brush trucks and UTV’s were requested due to multiple brush fires spreading.

Our volunteers from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert County responded to the scene and operated on the scene for over 2 hours. Every Volunteer fire department in St. Mary’s County was assisted by responded or providing fill ins.

One burn victim was located with medical personnel requesting a helicopter due to his injuries. A second patient was evaluated, however, it is unknown if they were transported or signed care refusal forms.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby. The adult male victim was flown to an area burn center with serious injuries.

The homeowner advised the fire started after the subject was reportedly burning trash when it got out of control. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.