UPDATE: Burning Debris Sparks Massive Fire in St. Mary’s County, Injuring One

UPDATE 3/5/2025: A fire that started from a pile of burning debris quickly spread out of control Tuesday afternoon, leaving an adult male injured and causing approximately $100,000 in damages.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the blaze occurred on March 4, 2025, at approximately 12:34 p.m. at a property on Pleasant View Drive in Charlotte Hall, St. Mary’s County.

Investigation found the fire originated outside a single-story, wood-framed detached garage before engulfing the structure and spreading toward a nearby residence.

Firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Waldorf, and surrounding departments responded to the scene after multiple 911 callers reported a structure fire spreading rapidly. First responders confirmed a 30×30 detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with fire extending toward a nearby two-story home with an attached garage. Due to the fire spreading into nearby brush, additional brush trucks and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) were requested.

More than 75 firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert counties worked for over two hours to contain the flames. The fire was discovered by a neighbor who saw smoke and flames. Officials determined that wind caused the fire to spread from a pile of burning debris.

An adult male resident sustained burns and smoke inhalation in the incident. Emergency medical personnel assessed the victim at the scene and requested a helicopter due to the severity of his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to Baltimore Shock Trauma for treatment. A second person was evaluated, though their condition and whether they required hospitalization remain unclear.

Officials estimate the fire caused $70,000 in structural damage and $30,000 in lost contents. The fire also caused minor damage to the nearby home, though the extent of that damage was not immediately available.

The garage did not have smoke alarms, fire alarms, or sprinklers.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire accidental. The American Red Cross was requested to assist those affected.

Firefighters Remind Residents About Open Burning Risks – Authorities urge residents to exercise caution when burning debris. Windy conditions can quickly turn controlled burns into dangerous fires, endangering homes and lives.



On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 12:36 p.m., firefighters from Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to the 38000 block of Pleasant View Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure fire.

A short time after the dispatch, all responding crews were advised that multiple 911 callers reported a structure on fire with the fire spreading.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 12:46 p.m., and confirmed fire showing from a 30 x 30 detached garage/shed with the fire threatening and extending to the nearby 2-story residence with an attached garage, multiple brush trucks and UTV’s were requested due to multiple brush fires spreading.

Our volunteers from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert County responded to the scene and operated on the scene for over 2 hours. Every Volunteer fire department in St. Mary’s County was assisted by responded or providing fill ins.

One burn victim was located with medical personnel requesting a helicopter due to his injuries. A second patient was evaluated, however, it is unknown if they were transported or signed care refusal forms.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby. The adult male victim was flown to an area burn center with serious injuries.

The homeowner advised the fire started after the subject was reportedly burning trash when it got out of control. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.