Deputies Arrest Leonardtown Woman Accused of Forcing Her Way into Lexington Park Residence

Terrie Lynn Carter, 57, of Leonardtown, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and disorderly conduct following an incident in Lexington Park. Carter was taken into custody on February 27, 2025, after deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary in progress.

According to court documents filed by Deputy Bianca Melton, officers arrived at a residence on Carter Lane at approximately 11:15 p.m. on February 26, 2025. Upon arrival, Carter was observed standing on the front step of the residence with the door open. The homeowners told deputies that Carter was not invited and had been living out of her vehicle in their yard for three days without permission.

The residents stated that around 11:00 p.m., Carter allegedly began blaring her car horn and yelling at them while they were inside. She then exited her vehicle and began pounding on the front door. As the knocking escalated, Carter allegedly forced the door open, causing her to fall inside the residence onto the floor. Once inside, she reportedly began grasping at one of the homeowner’s feet while screaming.

A neighbor across the street told police that at 11:00 p.m., she heard a loud car horn, which woke both her and her child. When she stepped outside, she saw Carter causing a disturbance at the residence.

Carter was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. A bail review hearing was held on February 28, 2025, where Carter was ordered to be held without bond.

Carter faces charges of third-degree burglary, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Mary’s District Court.

