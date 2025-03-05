VIDEO: Another Shooting in Lexington Park: Man Survives Gunshot Wounds to Face

In the early hours of Wednesday, March 5, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Marshall Boulevard, in Lexington Park.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing around 20 gunshots.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the face. Despite his injuries, the victim remained alert, was able to speak, and even waved to onlookers while being loaded into an ambulance.

He was subsequently flown to a trauma center for further treatment.

Authorities have not released additional details at this time. Updates will be provided as they become available.



<br />