Maryland Stocking Up for Spring 2025 Trout Fishing Season

Maryland’s trout season officially opens March 29 at 6:30 a.m., and the Department of Natural Resources is set to release thousands of hatchery-raised brown, golden, and rainbow trout across the state.

For young anglers, the second annual Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day will take place March 22, one week before opening day. On this special day, children under 16 may catch and keep up to two trout (except brook trout) in designated areas.

“Rain hampered participation in the inaugural Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day in 2024, but the overwhelming majority of families we surveyed after the event said they would take part in the event in the future,” said John Mullican, DNR’s director of freshwater fisheries and hatcheries. “We anticipate a great experience for young anglers in the second year of this initiative.”



This year, DNR has simplified its process for closing certain bodies of water to allow for stocking before opening day. All closed areas are designated as “Closure 1,” and trout fishing is prohibited from 10 p.m. March 9 until the official opening day start time, unless otherwise specified by special regulation or posted signage. Other areas managed under the Put-and-Take program remain open with a daily creel of 5 fish per person per day, a possession limit of 10, and no brook trout harvest. Fishing areas and their closure designations can be found in the 2025 Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing, available in print or online

“Hatchery teams have been preparing all year for the opening of spring stocking season. Even in sometimes challenging conditions, we’re focused on providing outstanding recreational trout fishing opportunities in Maryland,” said Mullican. “Based on the feedback we received from trout anglers, the stocking program is working to increase the number of trout stocked over 12 inches.”

Maryland’s coldwater hatcheries​ produce about 240,000 adult rainbow, golden rainbow, and brown trout annually to meet the demands of the put-and-take stocking program. The department stocks more than 100 waterbodies in 19 counties.

Following opening day, a final round of spring stocking will continue through most of April. Anglers can stay updated on stocking activities by visiting the DNR website, subscribing to email bulletins, following social media channels, or calling 800-688-3467 for a recorded weekly update.

Trout stamps are required for anglers 16 and older who are fishing for trout and do not qualify for exemption. Stamps can be purchased online, at a DNR Licensing and Registration Service Center, or from an agent (select tackle shops or outdoor outfitters). The trout stocking program and coldwater conservation efforts are funded by the sale of nontidal licenses, trout stamps, and the Sportfish Restoration Program.

