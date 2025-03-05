Hollywood Woman at Assisted Living Facility Accused of Stealing Patient Medications Arrested on Drug Distribution and Elder Abuse Charges

A St. Mary’s County woman has been arrested and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including drug distribution, elder abuse, and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Judy Marie Smith, 45, of California, MD, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, in coordination with the Vice Narcotics Unit. At approximately 4:12 a.m., authorities apprehended Smith on an open warrant and transported her to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Smith has been formally charged with fourteen counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, ten counts of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, ten counts of obtaining property from a vulnerable adult, and one count of theft scheme involving property valued between $100 and $1,000.

The charges stem from an investigation into Smith’s activities at the Taylor Farms Assisted Living facility in Bushwood, where she was employed. Authorities allege that Smith diverted controlled prescription medications from patients under her care, leading to the numerous charges against her.

Smith’s case is being prosecuted in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County. A grand jury indictment was filed against her on February 24, 2025. She remains in custody as legal proceedings move forward.

Anyone with additional information about this case is urged to contact Deputy First Class Travis Wimberly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8086, or via email at [email protected].

