UPDATE: White Plains Man Arrested After Burglary to Occupied Residence, Released on Own Recognizance Under 24 Hours Later

UPDATE 3/5/2025: A White Plains man has been arrested and charged after breaking into a home, causing property damage, and alarming multiple residents in a neighborhood incident on February 28, 2025.

According to court documents, Michael Santa Mendez, 42, of White Plains, was taken into custody by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to a reported break-in at a home on Kris Drive. The incident unfolded around 4:09 p.m., when deputies arrived to find two elderly residents, frantically running outside their residence, trying to get away. The victims told officers that an unknown man had entered their home and was inside a second-story bedroom throwing items. Officers quickly secured the perimeter of the property, and with the assistance of a K9 unit, they were able to apprehend the suspect as he exited the home. He complied with commands from the K9 officer and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators later identified the suspect as Mendez, who verbally provided his name to law enforcement. Further inquiries revealed that his two daughters had been at a nearby home on Kris Drive when they reportedly saw their father running down the street wielding a large knife. They told officers that Mendez had run out of their residence and was heading toward another home, appearing frantic.

As the situation escalated, a female witness, reported that she was sitting in her parked vehicle in a driveway when Mendez approached her. She stated that he was holding two large kitchen knives, one in each hand, and raising them into the air. He allegedly demanded to be let into the house, but when she refused and told him to leave, he lingered momentarily before dropping both knives near a small tree in the driveway and running toward another home. Shortly after, he reportedly broke into the residence on Kris Drive, which led to the frantic reaction of the elderly victims and the subsequent police response.

Once inside the home, Mendez allegedly ignored the victims attempts to stop him at the front door. Despite her yelling at him to leave, he proceeded upstairs. Fearing for their safety, the victim’s ran outside while hearing the sound of items being thrown inside the house. Responding officers later found the two large kitchen knives lying in the grass in front of a nearby home.

Following his arrest, Mendez was charged with Burglary – Third Degree (Felony), Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling (Misdemeanor), and Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000 (Misdemeanor).

Court documents indicate that he was formally released on his own recognizance on March 1, 2025. His preliminary hearing is set for March 28, 2025, at the Charles District Court.

3/5/2025: On Friday, February 28, 2025, patrol officers responded to the 9200 block of Kris Drive in White Plains for the report of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they observed the residents running from the house.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect initially approached a woman who was standing outside of a house and asked if he could go inside; the suspect was armed with two large knives at the time. The woman told the suspect to leave, at which time he dropped the knives and then ran to another house where he forcibly broke in.

Once inside, the suspect walked upstairs and began breaking items. The occupants fled and called 9-1-1. Officers established a perimeter and were able to deescalate the situation; the suspect surrendered without further incident.

The suspect, Michael Santa Mendez, age 42, of White Plains, was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, and malicious destruction of property.

Mendez was released by a district court commissioner on personal recognizance on March 1, 2025. Officer Giroux is investigating.

