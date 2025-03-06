Calvert County Woman Faces Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop as Solomons Woman Resists Arrest and Spits at Officer

A Calvert County woman was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and resisting arrest following a traffic accident in Solomons on February 21, 2025.

According to court documents, Michelle Renee Merrill, 56, of Solomons, was taken into custody after officers responded to a reported vehicle accident near the intersection of HG Trueman Road and Dowell Road at approximately 8:59 p.m. Merrill was identified as the driver of a black Toyota Prius that had allegedly rear-ended another vehicle.

Upon arrival, Deputy First Class (DFC) Shoemaker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Merrill and observed that her eyes were bloodshot, glassy, red, and watery. The officer also detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. When asked about the crash, Merrill reportedly stated she “didn’t know” how it occurred.

Merrill allegedly attempted to hand over a credit card instead of her driver’s license when asked for identification. She then agreed to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST) but showed multiple signs of impairment, including losing her balance, failing to follow instructions, and struggling to complete the tests.

Following the field sobriety tests, Merrill was placed under arrest for DUI. While being escorted to the patrol car, she reportedly became irate and attempted to pull away from the officer. Once inside the vehicle, she allegedly kicked her leg out, nearly striking the deputy.

While en route to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Merrill reportedly managed to slip her left wrist out of the handcuffs, prompting the officer to pull over. The officer stated that Merrill refused to exit the vehicle, resisted being re-cuffed, and later spat in the deputy’s face.

Merrill was subsequently transported to the Calvert County Emergency Health Center for medical clearance before being booked at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Merrill has been charged with multiple offenses, including:

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest (Misdemeanor, up to 3 years in jail and/or $5,000 fine)

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Must Appear Violation)

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol (Must Appear Violation)

Negligent Driving ($240 fine)

Reckless Driving ($510 fine)

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device ($90 fine)

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign ($90 fine)

Upcoming Court Proceedings

Merrill was released on her own recognizance following her initial appearance.

