Federal Workers Rally in Lexington Park Taking Place Today from 4 to 6 Across from Pax River Gate 2

A Rally for Federal Workers will take place today, in Lexington Park, St. Mary’s County at Tulagi Place, across from the NAS Patuxent River Gate 2 Entrance from 4:00 p.m., to 6:00 p.m.

Expect possible traffic delays and congestion in the area – Unite with our Southern Marylanders affected by, and concerned about the impacts on our neighbors, friends, family and community. Bring a sign and a friend!



“A “ rally for federal workers” is scheduled to be held across the street from NAS Pax River gate 2 today between 4 to 6 PM. This event is not affiliated with NAS Pax River or any of its tenant commands.

While federal employees have the right to engage in personal activities outside of work, it is important to be mindful of certain restrictions. If you choose to participate in discussions or events:

You must do so in your personal capacity

Your participation should not interfere with your official duties

Your action should align with any and all regulations governing federal employees

Please be aware of potential traffic delays when exiting the installation this afternoon.”