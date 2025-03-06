One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole and Flips in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at approximately 9:24 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Marion Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving rollover and a utility pole.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle had left the roadway, struck a utility pole and rolled over before coming to a rest on all four wheels.

Police arrived on the scene to find a adult male suffering a serious wound to his arm/hand and applied a tourniquet to the patient at 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter for the patients injuries.

Due to weather, all helicopters were unavailable.

Emergency medical personnel transported the single patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

