Charles County Sheriff’s Office Receives CALEA’s Highest Honor: Accreditation with Excellence

Out of 143 Agencies, the CCSO was among five to receive the Excellence Award

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is pleased to announce that the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been awarded the prestigious Accreditation with Excellence designation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA®).

This honor was presented to Sheriff Berry and CCSO’s Planning and Accreditation team members during a recent CALEA Conference, recognizing their commitment to professionalism, accountability, and public safety.

Out of 143 agencies that received accreditation or reaccreditation at the CALEA Conference, the CCSO was one of only five to receive the distinguished Accreditation with Excellence Award. This award is reserved for agencies that demonstrate superior performance in policy development, data analysis, continuous improvement, and a commitment to best practices in law enforcement.

CALEA Accreditation serves as the International Gold Standard for Public Safety Agencies, ensuring that law enforcement organizations adhere to the highest standards of operational effectiveness. The CCSO first earned accreditation from CALEA in 2001 and has maintained this status without lapse for over two decades. This marks the eighth time the agency has been accredited. During Sheriff Berry’s three terms as Sheriff, the CCSO has received the highest awards: Advanced Meritorious Accreditation and Advanced Accreditation with Excellence.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of every member of our agency,” said Sheriff Berry. “Our Planning and Accreditation team, alongside our entire workforce, has embraced CALEA’s rigorous standards as part of our organizational culture. This award reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest level of public safety service for the citizens of Charles County.”

The Accreditation with Excellence Award is granted to agencies that excel in the following areas:

Implementation of contemporary policies and procedures.

Continuous organizational improvement through the CALEA Accreditation process.

Data-driven enhancements to public safety services.

Advocacy for CALEA Accreditation as a strategy for strengthening professionalism in law enforcement.

Demonstrating compliance with CALEA standards beyond basic requirements.

During the four-year assessment cycle (2020-2024), the CCSO successfully complied with all required standards, with no compliance issues identified. The agency underwent annual remote assessments, culminating in an extensive site-based assessment in August 2024. Additionally, 38 agency personnel were formally interviewed, with numerous others engaging in informal discussions with assessors. The assessment team highlighted the agency’s strong service-oriented culture and commitment to accreditation as a guiding principle.

“Our agency views accreditation not as an obligation, but as a strategic tool for continuous improvement,” said Sheriff Berry. “CALEA’s assessment process ensures that we remain at the forefront of best practices in law enforcement, reinforcing our mission to serve and protect with integrity.”

The Accreditation with Excellence designation will remain in effect for four years, reaffirming CCSO’s standing as a leader in professional law enforcement. As the agency looks ahead, it remains committed to upholding CALEA’s high standards and continuing its tradition of excellence in service to the community.

For more information about the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and its accreditation efforts, please visit www.ccso.us.