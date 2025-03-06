No Injuries Reported, Family Displaced After Kitchen Fire in Indian Head

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., firefighters from Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 19 Dale Drive in Indian Head, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing.

Upon further investigation, fighters found fire on the second floor in the kitchen and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes and found no extensions.

No injuries were reported, all occupants and one family pet escaped without injury. The pet was located and reunited with family. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified and Incident Command had determined the fire was accidental and caused from cooking.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced family.

All photos courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, and the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

