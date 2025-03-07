Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving After Single Vehicle Crash Involving NAS Patuxent River Security Fence

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Southampton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported single vehicle collision involving the NAS Patuxent River Security Fence.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle off the roadway and into the security fencing with one occupant for evaluation.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as Jania Nicole Davis, age 24 of Lexington Park, was assisted out of the vehicle, where she denied injuries or to be looked at by EMS.

All ambulances were placed in service, however, a few minutes after leaving the scene, Davis could not stand on her own and fell to the ground where she had to be physically held up by a Deputy.

EMS along with a medic was requested back to the scene to further evaluate her for injuries. Davis refused transport again, and was released to police. Throughout the entire incident, Davis had to be assisted by firefighters, EMS and Deputies as to not fall as she continued to stumble and lose balance when standing or walking.

After refusing care a second time, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office placed Davis into custody, she has been charged with the following below.

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDERTHE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS