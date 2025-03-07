Minor Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Trees in Callaway

On Friday, March 7, 2025, at 5:22 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Walk This Way Court in Callaway, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

911 callers reported a single vehicle was overturned with one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into multiple trees with the single occupant still in the vehicle, but not trapped, and the vehicle not overturned.

Firefighters from Bay District and Second District Volunteer Fire Departments responded, crews assisted the driver from the vehicle and placed them into the care of awaiting EMS.

The adult male was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation with injuries believed to be minor/non-life-threatening. He was conscious, alert and breathing.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

