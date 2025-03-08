Two Teens Charged After Armed Home Invasion in Waldorf

On March 3, 2025, patrol officers responded to the 11400 block of Leland Place in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

Two juveniles who were in an upstairs room called 9-1-1 to report that someone had shattered the rear glass door and entered the house.

Patrol officers arrived on the scene, but the suspects had fled. A parent arrived home and assisted officers with viewing the home security footage, which showed the suspects breaking into the house; one was armed with a firearm.

Based on the investigation, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division responded and worked with a school resource officer who positively identified one of the suspects as Kamauri De’Andre Wilson, age 18, of Waldorf.

The second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male.

Arrest warrants were obtained, and, with the help of the CCSO Emergency Services Team, search warrants were served at the suspects’ residences. Evidence was found linking the suspects to the home invasion, and a loaded handgun was recovered.

Both suspects were charged with home invasion, use of a handgun during a violent crime, malicious destruction of property, and other related charges; the juvenile was charged as an adult.

The investigation is ongoing with Detective Beach investigating.