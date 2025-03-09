Deputies in Calvert County Recover PCP, Heroin, Crack Cocaine After High-Speed Chase

A high-speed chase in Calvert County resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of multiple controlled dangerous substances (CDS), according to law enforcement officials.

On March 2, 2025, at approximately 12:49 a.m., Sgt. Mark Robshaw of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was stationed in the median of Maryland Route 4 near Cameleer Pass when he observed a black Hyundai Tucson traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. His in-car radar detected the vehicle moving at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Robshaw reported, “I noticed there were no other vehicles on the roadway in my line of vision from my position and observed a lone vehicle in the left lane, traveling southbound towards me. The vehicle continued to travel at a high rate of speed.”

When he activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle did not stop. Instead, it accelerated to speeds reaching 90 mph and continued southbound. Robshaw stated, “The vehicle failed to stop for my emergency equipment. In the area of MD Route 4 and Walnut Creek, the vehicle failed to maintain its lane, traveling between the left and right lane without changing lanes.”

Deputies reported concerns about the “safety risk due to the high rate of speed and potential for other vehicles to be traveling southbound.”

The chase continued through Huntingtown and into Prince Frederick, with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Deputies Cpl. Kelly, Deputy Tunnell, and Deputy R. Contic were stationed at Governor’s Run Road and Route 4 and deployed stop sticks. The devices successfully deflated the front tires of the Hyundai Tucson, forcing it to slow down.

At Western Shores Boulevard, the driver attempted to make a U-turn. Cpl. Kelly conducted a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver), causing the vehicle to spin and strike Kelly’s patrol car. The suspect then accelerated again, colliding with the right front bumper of Robshaw’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies immediately exited their vehicles and conducted a felony stop. The driver was identified as Treasure Lee Muller, 41, of Brooklyn, MD, and the passenger as Jaleal Terrence Balogun, 27, also of Brooklyn, MD.

According to Deputy Tunnell, both suspects refused to comply with commands. “Deputies gave loud verbal commands to the occupants of the vehicle,” he wrote in his report. “The driver was given commands to exit the vehicle with specific instructions, then placed in handcuffs. The passenger was given commands to exit the vehicle with specific instructions and placed in handcuffs.”

While being removed from the vehicle, two items fell from Muller’s left pocket:

A small brown bottle containing a clear liquid, suspected to be PCP

A $5 bill with a white powdery residue

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to “the visible presence of CDS paraphernalia in plain view.”

The following items were recovered:

A plastic bag with white powder residue, suspected cocaine (driver’s seat)

An improvised glass smoking device (“crack pipe”) (driver’s floorboard)

A metal push rod with white powder residue (driver’s seat)

Eight additional glass smoking devices (driver’s side door pocket)

A plastic bottle containing suspected methadone prescribed to “Sherry Tinsley” (center console)

A plastic vial with suspected crack cocaine (center console)

21 Suboxone strips (12mg/3mg) (pink bag inside center console)

2 Suboxone strips (8mg/2mg) (pink bag inside center console)

While Balogun was being processed at the Calvert County Detention Center, deputies discovered additional CDS hidden in his clothing:

A small yellow plastic pill capsule containing suspected crack cocaine (left sock)

A small baggie of suspected crack cocaine (right sock)

A small baggie of suspected crack cocaine (underwear)

A glass vial containing six yellow pill capsules suspected to be heroin (underwear)

A baggie with eight yellow pill capsules suspected to be heroin (underwear)

Deputy Tunnell reported, “Prior to obtaining the accurate identity of the passenger, he gave me approximately two false names.”

Both Muller and Balogun face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges:

Charges for Treasure Lee Muller

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute PCP, LSD, or Hallucinogens (Felony)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor, multiple counts)

CDS Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor, multiple counts)

Traffic offenses related to the high-speed pursuit

Charges for Jaleal Terrence Balogun

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute PCP, LSD, or Hallucinogens (Felony)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony)

CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute (Felony)

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor, multiple counts)

Both were held without bond following their bail hearings on March 3, 2025.

The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, and both defendants are represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

Authorities have not stated whether the drugs recovered were part of a larger distribution operation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) has taken possession of several electronic devices from the suspects for further investigation.

Their preliminary hearings are set for April 2, 2025, at the Calvert District Court.

