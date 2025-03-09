$392,970-Winning FAST PLAY Ticket Sold in Calvert County

Calvert County business sells first jackpot-winning Fat Wallet ticket

A lucky player just discovered the key to a fatter bank account after buying a $392,970-winning FAST PLAY Fat Wallet ticket this afternoon in Lusby.

The progressive jackpot winning ticket was sold by Lusby Market Exxon, located at 11805 HG Trueman Road in Calvert County. The $10 ticket has a progressive jackpot that starts at $70,000 and increases with each sale until a winning ticket is sold. This is the first of 10 progressive jackpots won in the game, which went on sale July 1, 2024. Other prizes remaining range from $10 to $1,000.

The Southern Maryland retailer’s wallet is also getting a little fatter. For selling a winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more, Lusby Market Exxon receives a $1,000 Lottery bonus.

The Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location until claiming the prize. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail. Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.