Firefighters Quickly Contain Large Brush Fire in Huntingtown

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at approximately 5:03 p.m., firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Deer Run Court in Huntingtown, for the reported brush fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large (50 x 70) stand of bamboo fully engulfed and spreading.

Due to the windy conditions, three additional wind driven spot fires occurred on adjoining farm, approximately 300 yards away. Additional Brush Units, Tankers and Engines from North Beach, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk and St. Leonard responded to assist in extinguishment. Units operated on the scenes for just under two hours.

Firefighters remind citizens, that Friday was a “Red Flag Day” which signifies a high wildfire risk due to a combination of weather conditions. Citizens are asked to call either your local fire department or non – emergency number to check if conditions are acceptable for a controlled burn and to notify them of the controlled burn.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

