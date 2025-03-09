Firefighters Respond to Large Brush Fire in St. Mary’s County

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at approximately 3:05 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown and Second District responded to the 23000 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported large brush fire.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller was calling from the provided address and stated their was an elderly male yelling to call 911, with the caller believing there was a fire in the woods.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a large woods fire with extensions to a residence and requested additional units.

Firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, Second District, Seventh District responded to the scene, while crews from Ridge, Mechanicsville, and Solomons responded to provide fill ins for the responding departments.



Incident command advised the fire was approximately 2 to 3 acres and had spread to an attached deck to a nearby residence.

Firefighters controlled and contained the fire in under 15 minutes, and operated on the scene for over an hour. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, who was responding back to their hangar after completing a patient transport, responded to assist with giving firefighters and update on the size of the fire.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with traffic control, the Department of Natural Resources Police and Forestry responded with heavy equipment and to monitor the fire. Neighbors stated a nearby residence was burning leaves.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was completely extinguished in under an hour.

This was the second fire of the day for St. Mary’s County – On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at approximately 2:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Woodmark Court in Clements, for the reported large brush fire.

911 callers reported a large pile was on fire that appeared to be out of control.

Crews arrived to find a small pile on fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes. All units returned to service and homeowners were advised of the burn regulations.

