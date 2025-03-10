Fire at St. Charles Mall Under Investigation, One Victim Transported to Burn Center

On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Macy’s Department Store located in the St. Charles Mall in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Fire and emergency response units from multiple stations, including Waldorf Fire Stations 3 and 12, La Plata, Hughesville, Bryans Road, Accokeek, Baden, Brandywine, Waldorf EMS Station 3, and the Charles County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke was discovered on the second floor near the executive office and men’s restroom. Firefighters quickly located fire in the men’s restroom and were able to quickly extinguish it.

The La Plata Truck Company assisted in checking for any fire extension and began ventilating the building to clear the smoke.

One civilian sustained injuries and was transported by the Charles County Rescue Squad to MedStar Burn Center for treatment.

There were no reported injuries among fire and EMS personnel.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The management of Macy’s and the St. Charles Mall is cooperating with investigators and is working to assess any damage to the store. Normal mall operations have resumed, except for the affected area within Macy’s.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

