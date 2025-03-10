Maryland’s Fishing Season Springs Into Action

The Farmer’s Almanac calls the March full moon the “Worm Moon,” a name that originated among Native American tribes. The name marks the changing of the seasons, as the coming warm weather will prompt earthworms to stir from their winter dormancy. Among other important signs of spring, it means it’s time for fishing!

In Maryland, fishing is a year-round affair, even as individual seasons come and go. The arrival of March means trout season begins–this year on March 29. It’s the day when many stocked streams, rivers, and lakes that have been closed are opened to the public. For our youth anglers, we’re hosting the department’s second annual Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day on March 22, where anglers ages 16 and under can keep up to two fish at designated areas before the official season begins.



Trout fishing is a great way to introduce young people to the sport and our state’s natural beauty. One of my favorite ways to experience the magic of nature in Maryland is quietly standing in a stream watching rifles, hearing the birds and hopefully catching a gorgeous trout. Maryland’s networks of state and local parks, forests, and wildlife management areas provide anglers with access to thousands of acres throughout Maryland’s most beautiful natural places.

Once again this year, we are asking our fishing public to help battle an environmental threat. We’re encouraging anglers to bag a few–or a few dozen–blue catfish, cook them up, and share the fish with others at a group meal. These fish are top predators in brackish to fresh waterways and scientists believe they’re devouring important commercial fish species in the Bay and its tributaries, including blue crabs and white perch.

If you’re up for a significant challenge, try becoming a FishMaryland Master Angler. This recreational fishing award is the highest achievement for anglers in Maryland. To become a Maryland Master Angler you must catch 10 trophy-sized fish of different species from among the 60 eligible species in the state. As of the beginning of 2025, just 17 Master Anglers have been named since the program began in 2019.

Chasing awards and big catches are exciting, but managing Maryland’s fisheries sustainably remains the department’s primary goal and anglers play an integral role. The state’s anglers are important advocates and we thank them for helping to promote the importance of clean water and healthy fish populations.

Josh Kurtz is Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.