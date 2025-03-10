8-Year-Old Transported to Children’s Center After ATV Crash in Bryans Road

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at approximately 6:48 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 5400 block of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Shortly after dispatch, responding units were advised the 911 caller reported a child had serious bleeding with a deep wound to a lower-extremity after an accident involving an ATV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 8-year-old male was conscious alert and breathing, while suffering a severe leg/foot injury.

Emergency medical personnel transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

Police are investigating the accident and further updates will be provided when they become available.