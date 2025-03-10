Paw-Tricks Day Adoption Event at Linda Kelly Animal Shelter This St. Patrick’s Day 2025

Luck is on the side of those wishing to adopt a pet this St. Patrick’s Day. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is offering $17 adoptions for all cats and dogs to qualified adopters during their St. Patrick’s Day (Paw-trick’s Day) adoption event, taking place on Saturday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
All adopters will receive a special St. Paw-trick’s Day bag of charms, which includes an adoption certificate, lucky charm or bandana, and a bag of treats for their new companion.
Special adoptable pets, chosen by volunteers, will have a surprise “pot of gold” in their cage/kennel signifying their adoption fee is waived during this promotional event.
Whether you’re a longtime pet owner or a first-time adopter, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is dedicated to making the adoption process a joyful and rewarding experience.
Find your perfect match by visiting the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the adoption process, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/Adoption.
To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com. Visit the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Instagram at @calvertcountyanimalshelter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.