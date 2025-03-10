Paw-Tricks Day Adoption Event at Linda Kelly Animal Shelter This St. Patrick’s Day 2025

Luck is on the side of those wishing to adopt a pet this St. Patrick’s Day. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is offering $17 adoptions for all cats and dogs to qualified adopters during their St. Patrick’s Day (Paw-trick’s Day) adoption event, taking place on Saturday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

All adopters will receive a special St. Paw-trick’s Day bag of charms, which includes an adoption certificate, lucky charm or bandana, and a bag of treats for their new companion.

Special adoptable pets, chosen by volunteers, will have a surprise “pot of gold” in their cage/kennel signifying their adoption fee is waived during this promotional event.

Whether you’re a longtime pet owner or a first-time adopter, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is dedicated to making the adoption process a joyful and rewarding experience.

Find your perfect match by visiting the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the adoption process, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/Adoption.

To schedule an intake appointment, call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick.

For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com . Visit the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter on Instagram at @calvertcountyanimalshelter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.