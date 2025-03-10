One Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Trinity Church Road and Ryceville Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with two patients for evaluation, one which was reportedly suffering serious injuries.

A helicopter was pre-launched and requested to land at the scene to transport the adult female patient.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed and transported the female to the MedStar Trauma Center with serious injuries.

EMS transported one adult male to UM Charles Regional Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.