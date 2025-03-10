Drayden Receives First 30,000 In Ground Water Supply Tank for Fire Department Operations

County Commissioner Eric Colvin announced the following on March 6th, 2025.

“Important milestone for our county today! The first 30,000 gallon in-ground Water Supply Tank was delivered and placed in the ground in Drayden!

This project has been in the works for several years now and I have to give a huge amount of credit to our Volunteer Fire Departments that brought this issue to us.

We have these water supply points in our CIP budget to help ensure some of our more remote areas of the county have a readily available water source in the event of a major house fire.

Great work by our St. Mary’s County Government Department of Public Works for managing these projects, with special shout outs to Joe Guyther, Keith Fairfax, Redtop Henderson, Bruce Theden, and Dylan Walker for their work on the project.

Be on the lookout for additional water supply tanks coming to other areas of the county soon!”

