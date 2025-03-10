CSM Cheers on 54 Employees for 705 Years of Service at 37th Service Recognition Ceremony

Fifty-four College of Southern Maryland (CSM) employees were recognized and celebrated by peers cheering and waving poms Feb. 28 at the 37th annual CSM Employee Service Recognition Ceremony in La Plata.

The high-spirited event kicked off with pep rally enthusiasm as the honorees ran into the room as if they were headed into a playoff game – before dancing their way to the stage to receive their awards. The employees dedicated service to CSM students totaled 705 years of experience.

“We have amazing faculty and staff who have devoted many years to our beloved institution and today is the day we get to celebrate with them for all they have done and the many years they have served,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson said as she kicked off the ceremony.

At CSM, “our mission is to enhance lives and enrich our region through accessible, high-quality instruction and services that support our students along their personal paths to success,” said Shawn B. Coates, chair of the CSM Board of Trustees. “It is a mission that is ambitious and vital. Yet, it is made possible through your collective efforts, passion, and determination. We simply cannot thank you enough for the impact you make. Please know that your hard work is truly valued, and the board holds your contributions in the highest regard.”

This year’s honorees featured Mary Johnson, library director II, working for CSM for an extraordinary 40 years, and Toni Kruszka, director II of CSM’s Development Office, who has been with the institution for 35 years.

“What truly defines Mary’s [pictured right] legacy is her impact on the people around her,” CSM Vice President of Division of Learning Suzanne Summers said of Johnson. “She’s been a mentor, an advocate, and an unwavering source of support. Her colleagues describe her as a leader who empowers others, encouraging professional growth, championing student success, and posturing a culture of collaboration and learning.”

Wilson recognized Kruszka who graduated from CSM in 2011 and then was hired as a student assistant. She rose through the ranks to her current role at the CSM Foundation Director of Development and has played a crucial role in organizing at least 25 CSM Foundation golf tournaments and has served under five CSM presidents.

“Whether [Toni – pictured right] is supporting students in the classroom, cheering them on at lacrosse, basketball, and golf matches, or creating opportunities through scholarships, her heart has always been in the right place – focused on student success,” Wilson shared. “Toni, your legacy is not just in the programs you’ve built, the scholarships you’ve awarded, or the students you’ve mentored – it’s in the joy you spread, the lives you’ve touched, and the community you’ve strengthened.”



40 Years: Mary Johnson, library director II, Library Services, Division of Learning

35 Years: Toni Kruszka, development director II, Development Office, Office of the President

30 Years: Roland Keech, research analyst III, Planning, Research, and Institutional Effectiveness Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Jacqueline Koerbel, admissions and progression coordinator, Health Department, Division of Learning

Robin Young, professor, Health Department, Division of Learning

25 Years: Tony Bates, manager IT/AV, Technology Support Services, Division of Information Mangement and Technology

Joe Burgin, professor, Technology Department, Division of Learning

Mary Klinger, professor, Business Department, Division of Learning

Michael Suwak, professor, English, Communications, and Languages Department, Division of Learning

20 Years: Jennifer Everhart, executive assistant, Division of Financial Services

Lisa Lynk Smith, professor and department chair, Social Sciences and Education Department, Division of Learning

Tatiana Vrem, professor, Social Sciences and Education Department, Division of Learning

Susan Wilson, IT technician III, Technology Support Services, Division of Information Management and Technology

Patricia Zych, director II payroll services, Human Resources Department, Division of People, Culture, and Equity

15 Years: Erika Fisher, financial aid advisor, Financial Assistance Department, Division of Student Equity and Success

Michelle Morsell, procurement coordinator, Procurement Department, Division of Financial Services

Craig Patenaude, Esq., vice president and general counsel, Policy, Government Relations, and General Counsel Office, Office of the President

Larisa Pfeiffer, executive director of the Center for Career Development and Success, Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development

David Robinson, Dean of School of Liberal Arts, Division of Learning

Kenneth Smith, assistant director, Advising, Career and Transfer Services, Department of Student Equity and Success

Heather Zeolla, executive director, Campus Operations, Division of Operations and Planning



: Joseph Bowling, associate professor and department chair, Mathematics and Engineering Department, Division of Learning

William Brown, building and grounds technician II, Facilities Management Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Lee Desmarais, associate director, Admissions Department, Division of Student Equity and Success

Ellen Flowers-Fields, vice president Continuing Education and Workforce Development

Katherine Fuese, graphic designer II, Marketing, Admissions, and Recruitment, Department of Student Equity and Success

Bishnu Ghimire, professor, English, Communication, and Languages Department, Division of Learning

Joshua Grosek, professor, Mathematics and Engineering Department, Division of Learning

John Kulikowski, professor, English, Communication, and Languages Department, Division of Learning

Diane Payne, marketing specialist, Marketing, Admissions, and Recruitment Department, Division of Student Equity and Success

Victoria Peele, coordinator, Community Education Department, Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development

Christopher Richards, building and grounds technician III, Facilities Management Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Jennell Short, academic and career advisor, Advising, Career and Transfer Services Department, Division of Student Equity and Success

Erin Timmermann, ticket and event specialist, Arts and Humanities Department, Division of Learning

Carrie Wick, director 1, Tutoring Services, Learning Support Services, Division of Learning

Suzette Wright, professor, Social Sciences and Education Department, Division of Learning

Tora Wright, director 1, Grant Development, Budget Office, Division of Financial Services



Five Years: Hannah Cooksey, campus operations coordinator, Campus Operations Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Edgard Domenech, mail services coordinator, Campus Operations Department, Division of Operations and Planning

David Edelen, HVAC mechanic, Facilities Management Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Pauline Frazier, administrative assistant II, Human Resources Department, Division of People, Equity, and Culture

Clifton Hartsfield, instructor, Trades and Energy Training Programs, Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development

Christopher Harvey, building and grounds technician II, Facilities Management Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Shirley Jasper-Smith, administrative assistant II, Human Resources Department, Division of People, Equity, and Culture

Dante Johnson, public safety officer, Public Safety and Preparedness Department, Division of Operations and Planning

William Johnson, assistant professor, Health Department, Division of Learning

Eugen Leontie, associate professor, Business Department, Division of Learning

Buddhadeb Mallik, associate professor, Science Department, Division of Learning

Pamela Mitchell, associate professor, Business Department, Division of Learning

Rebecca Price, assistant director, Registrar’s Office, Division of Student Equity and Success

Ernest Rivera, assistant director of network operations, Network Administration and Security Department, Division of Information Management and Technology

Rosalind Rowan, academic and career advisor, Communication Education Department, Division of Continuing Education and Workforce Development

Stephen Simeone, assistant professor, Business Department, Division of Learning

Maria Soriano, building and grounds technician II, Facilities Management Department, Division of Operations and Planning

Brian Warnecke, associate professor, Mathematics and Engineering Department, Division of Learning

For photos of the festivities, please visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/37thannualservicerecognition

