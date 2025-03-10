Two Calvert Career and Technology Academy Teachers Receive Top Statewide Honors

Calvert County Public Schools is proud to announce that Rick Villano and Robin Burns, both teachers at the Calvert Career and Technology Academy (CTA), have been recognized with top honors by the Maryland Career and Technical Administrators (MCTA) chapter of the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE).

Rick Villano has been named the 2025 Maryland ACTE New Teacher of the Year.

Robin Burns has been named the 2025 Maryland ACTE Teacher of the Year, highlighting the outstanding quality of Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

Rick Villano, Electricity Teacher, has been transformative in growing the Electricity program at CTA. Villano stepped in during the 2023-24 school year and brought expertise and a renewed sense of purpose. In his first year, Mr. Villano achieved an extraordinary 100% graduation rate and 100% post-graduation placement rate, ensuring students are fully prepared for careers or further training. Drawing from his 40 years of experience as an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Mr. Villano provides students with hands-on, industry-relevant instruction. He also mentored a first-year student to a second-place finish at the SkillsUSA state competition, highlighting his dedication to student growth and success.

Robin Burns, Networking and Cybersecurity Teacher, has made a remarkable impact on the Cybersecurity program in just her second year with Calvert County Public Schools. Through her leadership, the Program Advisory Committee (PAC), which is a group of industry experts who advise a CTE program, has doubled in size, strengthening industry partnerships and enhancing real-world learning opportunities for students. Ms. Burns was instrumental in implementing a new Industry Recognized Credential (IRC), which led to a 75% increase in student certifications, ensuring her students graduate with the skills and credentials needed to succeed in a competitive workforce. Her innovative approach and commitment to excellence have positioned CTA’s networking and cybersecurity program for long-term success.

Both Mr. Villano and Ms. Burns will advance to compete in the Northeast United States ACTE Region I competition this spring.

Calvert County Public Schools congratulates Mr. Villano and Ms. Burns on these well-deserved honors and celebrates their dedication to providing high-quality CTE programs that prepare students for successful futures.