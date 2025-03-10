April 2025 Calvert Marine Museum Events

April is packed with exciting events at the Calvert Marine Museum! Get ready for the second annual Otter Trot 5K on April 12, an otterly awesome event for all ages! Plus, our Spring Break Programming has tons of fun activities for kids out of school, including frog-themed adventures, eco-exploration, and more.

Whether you’re running, exploring, or learning something new, there’s plenty of springtime fun to enjoy this month! For more information about museum happenings, please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, April 3 & 10 – Sea Squirts 10:15 & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is O is for Otter. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, April 3 – The Art of Drawing Warblers 7 – 9 p.m.

Learn about the lives and habits of our native warblers with a naturalist talk, followed by an art workshop where you can learn how to draw our beautiful warblers! Beginner and experienced artists, 16 years and older, will enjoy this workshop! All supplies and instructions are included. Participants will be able to take home their original drawings at the end! $15 per participant; Pre-registration is required.

The Art of Drawing Warblers is held in cooperation with the Southern Maryland Osprey Festival event. To register, visit, The Art of Drawing Warblers Registration.

Friday, April 4 – First Fossil Friday! 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Saturdays, April 5, 12, 19, & 26 – Pop-in with Poppie 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Make your Saturday afternoon memorable by coming to visit with our very own Pop Star “Poppie,” our Virginia opossum. You can join the Poppie paparazzi in the museum lobby with one of our educational interpreters, learn all kinds of fun possum facts, and visit the Museum Store for possum fan gear. Since the welfare of our animals is our primary concern, Poppie’s ability to visit with her adoring public may occasionally be subject to change on short notice. Included with museum admission.

Sundays, April 6, 13, 20, & 27 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Join Lori for an insightful exploration of the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Discover the history behind the eagle emblem, learn about the name and source for the pig iron, and explore the significance of the Gov. R. M. McLane name board. Hear captivating stories about WWII’s impact on the Solomons community and uncover hidden pictures within the museum murals. It’s a unique opportunity to delve into local history and see these artifacts in a new light. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, April 9 – Homeschool Day in Solomons – Spring: Wonderful Wetlands 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) and Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) are partnering for Homeschool Day in Solomons – Spring: Wonderful Wetlands! Wetlands are vital habitats that provide everything organisms need to survive, including food, shelter, and much more. What does mud smell and feel like? What happens when a keystone species is removed? Ever wondered why grasses grow near the water’s edge? These are just some of the questions we’ll explore through hands-on activities.

Pick up an interactive Homeschool BINGO card at AMG, complete tasks at both sites, and turn it in at CMM for a chance to win a prize. Ideal for K-5, but all ages are welcome. No pre-registration required.

AMG: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CMM: Noon – 3 p.m.

Admission: Admission applies at both locations. CMM members get free admission to CMM. Please check each location for specific admission prices.

Saturday, April 12 – Otter Trot 5K 8 a.m.

Get ready for otterly awesome fun! You’re invited to the second annual CMMS Otter Trot 5K on Saturday, April 12! Whether you’re sprinting, strolling, or just really into otters, this timed race is for you. Secure your spot by March 29 before the price increases! Proceeds from the 2025 Otter Trot 5K will contribute to building a new enclosure for our beloved North American river otters, Chessie Grace and Calvert.

$30 Race Fee + $2.80 Sign-Up Fee; Registration price increases to $40 for non-members after March 29. Register here: Calvert Marine Museum Society Otter Trot 5K

Sunday, April 13 – Creature Feature 10:15 – 11:15 a.m.

Come to the museum for the monthly mystery Creature Feature. Every second Sunday of the month, the CMM Education team will feature an animal in the museum lobby that is not normally on display.

Learn about a new animal and discover the wonderful variety of the creatures found in our local estuaries. Take-home educational coloring pages will be available! Included with museum admission.

Spring Break Programming:

Wednesday, April 16 –Spring Leapers 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The frog songs of spring peepers already fill the evening air, and many more will soon join them! Today at the museum, activities will focus on frogs commonly found in Southern Maryland. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Thursday, April 17 – Plants and Pollinators 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Take a tour of our upland marsh and rain garden to discover what plants grow best in these environments. Explore our Children’s Maritime Garden and discover the treasures each garden holds. Bring home black-eyed Susan seeds to start your own “pollinator garden”! Tours at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 18 – Eco-Invaders 10:00a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Explore how fragile the bay ecosystem can be when nonnative animals or plants are introduced and begin to take over. Play the Aqua-invaders game (ages 6+) to learn how native species are affected by Eco-Invaders at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., or 2 p.m. Programming is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 18 – Maritime Performance Series – JOSH GOFORTH 7 p.m.

Josh grew up in Madison County, North Carolina, surrounded by the music and stories of his ancestors. He is a highly accomplished storyteller and old-time bluegrass and swing musician, playing close to 20 instruments. He has performed in all 50 states, throughout Europe, Asia, and Australia, gracing stages at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Grand Ole Opry. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online, up to one day prior, at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 the day of the concert, online and at the door.

Saturday, April 19 – Fossil Egg Hunt 10 a.m. – noon

Pre-Registration Required!

Participate in our annual fossil egg hunt! Look for eggs with real fossils inside, hidden around the museum. Participants will be given a container for egg collection and fossil identification guides; no baskets are needed (limit: 4 eggs per child)! For ages 3 – 10. A follow-up activity (ages 5+) allows you to “excavate” fossils from matrix. Pre-registration is required for this event. Click here to register: FOSSIL EGG HUNT-2025 Registration

Sunday, April 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Thursday, April 24 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is O is for Otter. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, April 26 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Come and explore the fossils at Cove Point. Learn more about fossils: where to find them, how to identify them, and what they can tell us about the past. This program is for adults and children 8 and older that are accompanied by an adult. Preregistration required at least two business days before the program. $25 per person. For more information, visit Fossil Field Experience | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website