No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Flips in California

March 13, 2025

On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 10:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned wither the operator out of the vehicle.

The single patient denied injuries and denied transport. He stated to police he had fallen asleep.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service within 30 minutes.

