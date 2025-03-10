John Thomas Hess Sentenced to 50 Years in Major Fentanyl Trafficking Case

John Thomas Hess, 33, of St. Inigoes, has been sentenced to 85 years in prison, with 50 years of active incarceration, for his role in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking operation. State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Hess orchestrated an extensive drug distribution network that funneled fentanyl throughout St. Mary’s County. During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized more than 1,700 pills containing fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid. Officials noted that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, meaning the volume of drugs Hess handled could have caused catastrophic harm to thousands of people.

Investigators began tracking Hess’s activities in early 2023. According to charging documents, Hess was identified as the organizer and leader of a drug ring operating between February and April 2023. Over the course of the extensive investigation, authorities conducted searches that uncovered large stashes of narcotics and related evidence. In addition to the 1,700 fentanyl pills, officers recovered quantities of cocaine and cash, further illustrating the dangerous scale of Hess’s operation. Police also discovered drug production paraphernalia – including a mixing bowl, a cup, a mixing device, and baking soda – indicating that cocaine was being processed or “cut” for distribution. Investigators revealed that Hess had even been using a local motel room (Room 316 at a Super 8 motel) as a base of operations to store and manufacture drugs, essentially maintaining it as a “common nuisance” for illegal drug activity.

Hess was ultimately indicted on 14 counts covering a range of felony drug offenses. The charges filed against him included:

Drug Kingpin – Two counts under Maryland’s “drug kingpin” statute, for acting as an organizer, supervisor, financier, or manager in a conspiracy to distribute a large amount of fentanyl (at least 28 grams) and to import large quantities of fentanyl into the state. These are severe felony charges that carry a mandatory minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment each upon conviction.

Importation of Fentanyl – Two counts of unlawfully importing fentanyl into Maryland, for bringing 4 grams or more of fentanyl into the state on two occasions in 2023. This felony offense reflects the transport of dangerous narcotics across state lines.

Possession of Large Amounts – Two separate counts of possessing large quantities of fentanyl. One count charged Hess with possession of a mixture containing fentanyl in an amount greater than 28 grams. Another count charged him with possession of 5 grams or more of fentanyl, a threshold that also triggers enhanced penalties under state law.

Possession with Intent to Distribute – Two counts of possessing narcotics with intent to distribute: one involving fentanyl and another involving cocaine. These felony charges indicate Hess had sufficient quantities of the drugs to suggest plans to sell or distribute them.

Conspiracy to Distribute CDS – One count of conspiracy with other individuals (identified associates) to distribute controlled dangerous substances, namely fentanyl and cocaine. This charge underscores that Hess worked in concert with co-conspirators to traffic drugs in the community.

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – One count of maintaining a common nuisance for drug distribution by using a property for the manufacture, storage, and distribution of controlled substances. Specifically, Hess kept a motel room as a hub for his drug operation, which is prohibited by law.

Possession of Production Equipment – One felony count for possessing equipment for drug production (such as mixing tools and cutting agents) intended for manufacturing narcotics (in this case, cocaine).

Distribution of Counterfeit CDS – One count of possession with intent to distribute a counterfeit controlled substance, namely fentanyl pills pressed to resemble oxycodone (a narcotic painkiller). Distributing fake pharmaceuticals laced with fentanyl is an additional crime due to the deception and heightened risk involved.

Controlled Substance Possession – Two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (not marijuana): one count for cocaine and one count for fentanyl. These misdemeanor charges reflect unlawful personal possession of the drugs aside from the intent-to-distribute charges above.

Hess was found guilty on all counts associated with the fentanyl trafficking scheme. The breadth of the charges against him – ranging from conspiracy and kingpin-level offenses to drug possession – highlights the extensive nature of his criminal enterprise and the variety of laws he violated.

At Hess’s sentencing, Circuit Court Judge Joseph Stanalonis imposed a total sentence of 85 years, suspending 35 years and ordering 50 years of active incarceration to be served. This lengthy prison term reflects the gravity of the offenses and Hess’s central role in the drug operation. Notably, the drug kingpin convictions alone mandate that Hess serve a substantial portion of his sentence before becoming eligible for release, as Maryland law requires at least a 20-year imprisonment for each kingpin count.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling lauded the outcome and stressed the importance of aggressively prosecuting opioid traffickers in the face of the fentanyl epidemic. “The deadly impact of fentanyl continues to devastate families in St. Mary’s County, our state, and across our country,” Sterling said in a statement, underscoring the toll of the drug crisis. “I promised our community that our office would prosecute cases involving opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl, aggressively. We remain unwavering in our commitment to holding drug traffickers accountable and preventing this poison from destroying lives in our community.” She also commended the law enforcement officers whose “diligence and hard work ensured that these deadly pills never reached the streets in our community.” Sterling thanked the investigators for their persistence, noting that their efforts potentially saved many lives by intercepting the fentanyl before it could be sold on the street.

Law enforcement officials echoed the seriousness of the case. The successful outcome was the result of a collaborative investigation by multiple agencies. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa M. Ridge, Chief of the Narcotics Unit. The investigation itself was led by Corporal James Warrick of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Detective Stephen Bowlan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department, whose work was instrumental in dismantling Hess’s operation. Judge Stanalonis, in presiding over the case, handed down a sentence intended to send a strong message that large-scale narcotics trafficking will face severe legal consequences.