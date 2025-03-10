UPDATE: Maryland International Raceway Not Sold, Despite IHRA’s Initial Statement

UPDATE 3/11/2025: Our original article was based on IHRA’s official press release, which we expected to be accurate given IHRA’s status as a major sanctioning body in motorsports. However, Maryland International Raceway (MIR) has now issued a statement clarifying that the track has not been sold to IHRA, despite IHRA’s previous announcement on March 7, 2025, which mistakenly included MIR as one of the tracks being acquired. As of now, IHRA has not released any updates or corrections regarding its initial announcement.

MIR remains independently owned and sanctioned by the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA). The track was not made aware of IHRA’s announcement in advance and has requested that IHRA correct its statement to reflect the accurate information.

MIR confirmed that while the track is working with IHRA to host the President’s Cup Nationals on August 8-9, 2025, this collaboration is for the event only and does not involve an ownership change. The track remains committed to its racers and fans and looks forward to continuing operations under WDRA sanctioning.

3/10/2025: Maryland International Raceway (MIR) in Mechanicsville (Budds Creek), Maryland, has been acquired by the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA). This acquisition, announced in early 2025, is part of IHRA’s purchase of seven premier drag racing tracks. This move is seen as a strategic effort by IHRA owner Darryl Cuttell to expand IHRA’s influence and create a stronger presence in motorsports.

The acquisition was publicly announced on March 7, 2025, as part of IHRA’s broader strategy to acquire multiple tracks. The previous owner of MIR, Royce Miller, has a long history with the track, originally owning it from 1990 until selling it to IRG Sports + Entertainment (IRG) in 2014. In 2021, Miller reacquired the track from IRG, and it remained under his ownership until this latest transaction with IHRA. The acquisition brings MIR back under the IHRA umbrella, where it was previously sanctioned before switching to the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) in 2023.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been publicly disclosed. Given that IHRA acquired seven tracks as part of this deal, it likely required significant investment. Previous ownership changes at MIR involved strategic financing, such as IRG’s acquisition in 2014, which was backed by external funding. Miller’s 2021 reacquisition was described as a financially sound decision, and the sale to IHRA likely aligns with a long-term strategy for stability and growth.

For racers, the transition back to IHRA sanctioning will likely be smooth. MIR joined WDRA in 2023, but with IHRA’s acquisition, it is expected to realign with IHRA’s sanctioning. However, IHRA and WDRA have announced a collaborative partnership, ensuring that local racers will continue to experience stability in rules, licensing, and insurance.

One major benefit for racers is the return of IHRA’s President’s Cup Nationals, a major event featuring Top Fuel and Nitro Funny Cars, set for August 8-9, 2025. This marks the return of high-profile professional racing to MIR for the first time since 2016. Racers can also expect continued bracket racing and points championships under the IHRA system, likely incorporating elements of the WDRA’s structure. IHRA’s acquisition ensures that MIR remains a key venue for both grassroots and professional drag racing.

Fans will benefit from the expanded racing schedule, including the return of Nitro racing at the President’s Cup Nationals. While no immediate changes to ticket prices have been announced, major IHRA events typically offer premium experiences at a reasonable cost. Additionally, IHRA’s new IHRA TV streaming service may provide broader access to MIR events for those who cannot attend in person.

The track’s facilities, already known for being well-maintained, may see further improvements under IHRA’s ownership. In the past, IRG invested in new grandstands and track resurfacing, and similar enhancements could be expected under IHRA’s leadership. IHRA has emphasized delivering world-class racing experiences, which may include infrastructure upgrades, improved fan amenities, and expanded entertainment options at MIR events.

Operationally, MIR will transition from a privately owned track to a corporate-owned facility under IHRA. While no specific staff changes have been announced, it is likely that core management will remain in place to ensure continuity. IHRA may integrate its ticketing systems, event scheduling, and marketing efforts to streamline operations.

Branding-wise, the “Maryland International Raceway” name is expected to remain unchanged, continuing the legacy of the track. While past ownership changes have led to minor rebranding efforts, IHRA is likely to keep the MIR identity intact while incorporating its corporate branding into event promotions and facility signage.

IHRA owner Darryl Cuttell has stated that this acquisition is part of a broader plan to grow IHRA into a global leader in motorsports. He has emphasized a vision of integrating drag racing with entertainment and enhancing fan experiences. Royce Miller, the previous owner, expressed excitement about the return of the President’s Cup Nationals and the opportunities IHRA’s involvement brings to the track.

IHRA and WDRA officials have also emphasized their commitment to supporting grassroots racing while expanding professional racing opportunities at MIR. Their partnership ensures that bracket racers will continue to have competitive opportunities without disruptions.

IHRA’s acquisition of Maryland International Raceway marks a significant step in the track’s evolution. For racers, it means access to high-profile events, continued support for grassroots racing, and a stable sanctioning environment. For fans, it promises expanded event offerings, potential facility improvements, and a continued commitment to high-quality racing experiences. Under IHRA’s leadership, MIR is poised for growth, maintaining its strong racing tradition while adapting to the future of motorsports.

