Ashley Nolan Pleaded Guilty to a Drunk Driving Crash in St. Mary’s County That Killed One of Her Children and Seriously Injured Two Others

Ashley Nolan, 28, of Lexington Park, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including negligent manslaughter by vehicle, in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in March 2024.

According to court records, Nolan, who was indicted on October 21, 2024, has entered a guilty plea to six charges on March 7, 2025, before Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Court documents state that on March 16, 2024, Nolan was driving a vehicle on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown when she crashed while under the influence of alcohol.

The accident resulted in the death of Brysen McKinley Carter, a minor, and caused life-threatening injuries to Nazire Cepeda Hicks and Jenesis Mulan Tolson, also minors.

Nolan was charged with 18 counts related to the crash, including:

Negligent Manslaughter by Auto

Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Life-Threatening Injury While Driving Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence While Transporting a Minor

On March 7, 2025, Nolan entered guilty pleas before Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis to the following charges:

Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle (Felony)

Causing Life-Threatening Injury While Driving Under the Influence (Misdemeanor) – Two counts

Driving Under the Influence While Transporting a Minor (Traffic Offense) – Three counts

Nolan has been held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center following her arrest in October 2024. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to assess the appropriate punishment, and sentencing is expected to be scheduled following the report’s completion.

The State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, represented by Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Alena K. Mosier and Michael W. McGraw, prosecuted the case. Nolan was defended by Attorney Thomas J. Maronick Jr.

Under Maryland law, negligent manslaughter by vehicle is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Other charges, such as homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, carry sentences of up to five years per count.

Nolan remains in custody as the court prepares for final sentencing proceedings.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

