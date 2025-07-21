UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman Who Killed Her Child in Drunk Driving Crash Sentenced to 14 Years of Active Incarceration

UPDATE 7/21/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Ashley Nicole Nolan, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been sentenced to prison for multiple charges stemming from a single-vehicle drunk driving collision, where she killed one of her children and seriously injured two of her other children.

“Drunk driving is a completely preventable crime,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “The Defendant started out the evening with a designated driver for a kid-free night-out with a friend. But on the way home, she detoured to her mother’s house, where her children were safely asleep, only to remove them and subject them to extreme danger. Instead of protecting her children, she made the decision to drive under the influence and tragically killed one of them.”

The Maryland State Sentencing Guideline Range for this case recommended a sentence between 3 and 14 years in prison. The defense requested a sentence at the bottom of the guidelines of three years. The State sought the maximum sentence of 22 years in prison. The Court imposed a sentence of 22 years in prison, with 14 years of active incarceration, a sentence at the top of the guidelines.

“The maximum penalty in this case was only 22 years because multiple child victims were involved. Otherwise, the maximum penalty would have been far less,” Sterling said. “Sadly, drunk driving has become one of the most socially acceptable forms of homicide in our society today, and that must change. My office and I have been on the front lines urging the lawmakers in Annapolis to take meaningful action.”

The sentencing hearing was presented by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Corporal Dale Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator. The Collision Reconstruction Unit of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.

UPDATE 6/23/2025: Ashley Nicole Nolan, 28, of Lexington Park, is scheduled to appear in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County for sentencing on July 21, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.

This follows a court-approved postponement of her previously scheduled sentencing date of June 2, 2025. The delay was requested by her attorney, Thomas J. Maronick Jr., due to a scheduling conflict with another court matter in Worcester County.

The State, through Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier, did not oppose the motion. Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis signed the order on May 27, 2025, rescheduling the hearing.

Prior to this, four scheduled jury trial dates from April 1 to April 4, 2025, were cancelled, and the plea hearing set for March 7, 2025, was reset but ultimately held the same day.

3/10/2025: Ashley Nolan, 28, of Lexington Park, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including negligent manslaughter by vehicle, in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in March 2024.

According to court records, Nolan, who was indicted on October 21, 2024, has entered a guilty plea to six charges on March 7, 2025, before Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Court documents state that on March 16, 2024, Nolan was driving a vehicle on Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown when she crashed while under the influence of alcohol.

The accident resulted in the death of Brysen McKinley Carter, a minor, and caused life-threatening injuries to Nazire Cepeda Hicks and Jenesis Mulan Tolson, also minors.

Nolan was charged with 18 counts related to the crash, including:

Negligent Manslaughter by Auto

Homicide by Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Life-Threatening Injury While Driving Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence While Transporting a Minor

On March 7, 2025, Nolan entered guilty pleas before Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis to the following charges:

Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle (Felony)

Causing Life-Threatening Injury While Driving Under the Influence (Misdemeanor) – Two counts

Driving Under the Influence While Transporting a Minor (Traffic Offense) – Three counts

Nolan has been held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center following her arrest in October 2024. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to assess the appropriate punishment, and sentencing is expected to be scheduled following the report’s completion.

The State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, represented by Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Alena K. Mosier and Michael W. McGraw, prosecuted the case. Nolan was defended by Attorney Thomas J. Maronick Jr.

Under Maryland law, negligent manslaughter by vehicle is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Other charges, such as homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence, carry sentences of up to five years per count.

Nolan remains in custody as the court prepares for final sentencing proceedings.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

