Sports Wagering Contributes $6.3 Million to the State During February 2025

Maryland’s sports wagering market completed its ninth-best month in February 2025, generating $6,350,174 in contributions to the state.

Through the first eight months of FY2025 (July 2024 through February 2025), sports wagering has contributed $61,171,291 to the state compared to $37,051,266 for the same period in FY2024. The total of nearly $61.2 million in state contributions through eight months of FY2025 has surpassed the FY2024 full-year total of $60.3 million. Contributions to the state from sports wagering are directed to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $475,708,504 during February 2025 and won back $415,733,938 in prizes. Maryland had 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbook locations that operated during February. The Greene Turtle/betParx retail sportsbook in Towson ceased operations on Feb. 9, leaving 12 retail locations currently active.

A detailed summary of the February 2025 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide totals for February 2025:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $12,535,593 (includes $19,500 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $463,172,911 (includes $16,187,879 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $475,708,504

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $11,782,067

Mobile: $403,951,871

Combined: $415,733,938

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $753,526 (6.0%)

Mobile: $59,221,040 (12.8%)

Combined: $59,974,565 (12.6%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $486,152

Mobile: $41,848,340

Combined: $42,334,492

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $72,923

Mobile: $6,277,251

Combined: $6,350,174

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $149,624,451

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $3,693,049

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures.

To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.