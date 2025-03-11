Commission for Women Accepting Reservations for Women’s History Brunch

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) is hosting their annual Women’s History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of women and girls in our community.

This event will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the White Rose, located at 21030 Point Lookout Road in Callaway; doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling (301) 475-4200, ext. 1680, or by visiting www.stmaryscountymd.gov/cwawards; the deadline for reservations is March 19, 2025.

Each year, four awards are presented: the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement and Hometown Shero awards (selected by CFW), and the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards (community nomination; selected by independent panel of judges).

We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Charlottis Woodley, a longtime advocate for education and community empowerment. The 2025 Hometown Shero Award will be presented to Norma Pipkin and Marta Kelsey to recognize their many years of service to the community. The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Yolanda Wilson, president of the College of Southern Maryland.

About the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women: The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) champions women’s issues and concerns. The CFW was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family, and legal rights. This very active group stays busy in our community reaching out to women in many walks of life. In addition, each year the CFW takes the time to recognize female volunteers who represent the backbone of our community. The members are appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and report to them the areas of concern to women in our community. Learn more at: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/CW.