Leadership Southern Maryland Accepting Applications for Executive Program

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) is accepting applications for its Executive Program Class of 2026, which will run from September 2025 through May 2026. The program is open to mid- and upper-level executives living or working in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, who have demonstrated commitment to community engagement.

The LSM Executive Program is an interactive “behind- the-scenes” educational experience designed to increase collaboration among Southern Maryland senior executives who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Each month, from September through May, a cohort of up to 40 leaders convenes for a one- or two-day session at a local industry or community site to focus on a significant Southern Maryland issue: education, healthcare, energy, environment, defense, public safety, housing and human services, economic and workforce development, and agriculture.



Participants augment their learning about regional needs and issues with volunteer service in local nonprofits or self-designed community-engaged projects.

“LSM exists to inform Southern Maryland professionals from all sectors about community and industry needs in our three counties, LSM Executive Director Sybol Anderson said, “and to support them in addressing those needs collaboratively by reducing our degrees of separation. In 16 years, we have graduated 575 Southern Maryland professionals from our Executive Program and Emerging Leaders Program (LEAP).

Learn more by attending one of five LSM Executive Program Information Sessions. Two virtual information sessions will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Tuesday, Apr. 1, 5-6 p.m., via Zoom.

Three in-person LSM Information Sessions with networking will be held on Thursday, Mar. 13, 5-6:30 p.m. at Brick Wood Fired Bistro in Prince Frederick, Md.; Thursday, Mar. 20, 5-6:30 p.m. at Call Signs Restaurant in Lexington Park, Md; and Thursday, Mar. 27, 12-1 p.m. at the Charles County Economic Development Department in White Plains, Md. Advance registration is required for all sessions.

Register at http://www.leadershipsomd.org/information-session-registration/.

The LSM Executive Program application deadline is April 15, 2025. A limited number of partial scholarships are available for nonprofit and small business leaders. For more information, visit www.leadershipsomd.org or contact [email protected].

