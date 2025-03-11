Country Star Sam Hunt Coming to Calvert Marine Musuem This August, 2025

Multi-platinum, award-winning country star Sam Hunt will bring his chart-topping hits to the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

A five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and Diamond-selling hitmaker, Hunt has captivated audiences with his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B, securing his place as one of the genre’s most innovative talents.

Hunt’s 2024 EP LOCKED UP features his 10th No. 1 hit, “Outskirts,” following the success of his No. 1 album SOUTHSIDE, which includes hits like “Kinfolks” and the Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated “Body Like A Back Road.” Known for his “stylistically provocative” sound (The New York Times) and electrifying performances (The Washington Post), Hunt is a groundbreaking artist you won’t want to miss. Austin Williams, known for his viral “90s Rap Mashup” and recent hit “See You at the Crossroads,” will kick off the night as the opener!

Tickets: Tickets range from $70 to $140 (all-in pricing) and will be available starting March 18 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and March 21 at 10 a.m. EST for the public. Important Note: To participate in the presale, you must purchase a CMM membership by noon on March 17. Sam Hunt with Austin Williams Tickets | Solomons, MD | Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at CMM



To become a member and enjoy year-round benefits, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

Etix.com is the official ticketing partner of the Waterside Music Series. Tickets for all concerts should only be purchased through the official Etix website. The museum cannot verify the authenticity or validity of tickets purchased through third-party resale sites.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, City Wide Mechanical, Bayside Fire, Sunshine’s Catering, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Natural Green Systems and Lawn and Pest, Garner Exteriors, Blue Heron Bed and Breakfast, Shore United Bank, Asbury Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, and Bayside Environmental Services.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, visit Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum.