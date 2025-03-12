Police Investigating Reported Shooting in Waldorf, Victim Transported with Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at approximately 10:14 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 300 block of Thompkins Lane in Waldorf, for the reported gunshot victim.

Dispatchers advised that the 911 callers were Spanish speaking only, with an interpreter being used to give the information. The caller reported one victim was assaulted and a second victim was shot approximately 5 minutes prior to the 911 call.

Crews arrived to the provided address and found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from a graze gunshot wound to the head. Police reported the victim was talking, conscious alert and breathing.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other known injuries were reported.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the reported assault, and the location it reportedly occurred at. Updates will be provided when they become available.