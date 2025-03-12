Felix Martinez Named Finalist “Campus Safety” Director of the Year

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Public Safety Felix Martinez was named a finalist for “Campus Safety” magazine’s Director of the Year.

Through this program, the magazine honors executives in hospital, university and school security, law enforcement and emergency management.

“In Chief Martinez’s short tenure at St. Mary’s College of Maryland he has promoted a culture of safety through student’s satisfaction, outreach to faculty and staff and most importantly in training and professional development of the officers,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Jerri Howland, PhD. “For me I am most proud of his work on campus promoting public safety as a resource as opposed to being seen as an albatross,” she added.

Martinez joined St. Mary’s College in July 2023 and since then has been instrumental to the campus and greater community. As director of public safety, Martinez has implemented a campus public safety advisory board, increased security camera coverage, expanded the campus body-cam program, improved lighting and expanded the campus card access control center and introduced license plate recognition camera.



Martinez was also responsible for securing a grant from the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Campus Safety Initiative totaling $375,000.The grant will help fund initiatives already in progress that were previously identified in the comprehensive campus safety and security review conducted in 2022.

“Enhancing safety is a continuous effort, and I am grateful to be part of an institution that prioritizes innovation and collaboration in campus security,” Martinez said.

He is “deeply honored” to be recognized as a finalist. He said reaching this recognition was not accomplished single-handedly.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire team at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, as well as the invaluable support from our campus community.”

Winners of this year’s Director of the Year award will be announced at this summer’s National Campus Safety Conference, taking place in Austin, Texas, July 21-23. For more information and to register for the event, visit CampusSafetyConference.com.