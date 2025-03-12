Waldorf Woman Realizes Her Hope for a Visit to Lottery Winner’s Circle

“Money Diane” of Waldorf has plans to travel and fix up her house after the $50,000 scratch-off win!

Avid player takes home $50,000 Mega Bucks prize

A Charles County Lottery fan, who kept seeing people follow her suggestion to play the Lottery and then win prizes began asking herself, “When am I going to win?” Well, her days of pondering that question are over! She won $50,000 on a Mega Bucks scratch-off.

Using the nickname “Money Diane” for publicity purposes, the anonymous Waldorf resident said she prefers scratch-offs but does enjoys playing a variety of Lottery games. One day in January, she decided to play some of her favorite scratch-offs and she finally won.

“Money Diane” had stopped at Frank’s Tavern, located at 1703 Kenilworth Avenue in Capitol Heights, and purchased two Mega Bucks scratch-offs and some other games. She had bought a Mega Bucks game the day before without finding a win but remained hopeful about the game. “Something said, go back tomorrow and try again” and she’s glad she did.

“Money Diane” scratched the Mega Bucks instant tickets while in the store and knew right away that Lottery luck had made her hopes for a big score come true.

“First, the bonus revealed a $100 win,” she said, smiling. “And then, all of my numbers matched all the winning numbers, plus I had a few ‘money bag’ symbols.”

As it turned out, “Money Diane” had winning amounts on each line of her Mega Bucks scratch-off. Excited, she had the store owner confirm her win, but still scanned the scratch-off many times to be certain.

Filled with glee, “Money Diane” immediately called her sister to share the good news and then went to her boyfriend’s house to tell him. He kept the instant ticket in a safe place for her until she claimed the $50,000 prize this week.

The happy woman plans to use the windfall to fix up her house and take a trip.

The $10 Mega Bucks game went on sale in November 2024 with nine $100,000 top prizes; six remain. “Money Diane” grabbed the fifth $50,000 second-tier prize and five are still awaiting discovery. There are also thousands of other prizes available, ranging from $10 to $10.000.