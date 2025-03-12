Tree Cutter Fatally Electrocuted After Accidentally Striking Power Line in Waldorf

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 11:32 a.m., police, firefighters, emergency medical services and SMECO responded to the area of 11954 Motley Place in Waldorf, for the reported electrocution and fire involving powerlines.

911 callers reported a tree cutter was cutting a tree when the victim accidentally struck a powerline, causing the victim to be electrocuted. Callers reported the victims life status was unknown and advised they were still approximately 25 feet in the air.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm one victim still suspended in the air with an unknown status of life and no active fire.

Firefighters utilized Waldorf VFD Tower 3, who upon reaching the victim, pronounced them deceased on the scene.

Police, and MOSHA are investigating the tragic accident and further updates will be provided when they become available.

Crews operated, and remained on the scene for just over and hour and a half.