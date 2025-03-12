Semi-Truck Running Red Light Causes Serious Rollover Collision in Leonardtown, Sending One to Hospital

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, at approximately 11:45 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with rollover and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle T-bone style collision involving an SUV and a semi truck and trailer with no entrapment..

The single occupant in the SUV was able to self-extricate from the vehicle with assistance from witnesses.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and investigated the collision.

After confirming with multiple witnesses, it was determined the operator of the tractor-trailer, identified as Maksim Les, age 3o of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, had ran the red light, causing the collision.

Les was cited by Trooper Kelsey for DRIVER FAILURE TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL.

Fortunately, the operator of the SUV only suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Les denied having injuries and denied transport.

