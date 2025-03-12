Charlotte Hall Man Arrested with Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop

Pernell Maddox, 20, of Charlotte Hall, remains in custody after being arrested on multiple firearm-related charges following a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, according to court documents.

Deputies from the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maddox, on March 10, 2025, after allegedly discovering a loaded handgun in his possession. The arrest occurred after officers observed Maddox in the area of Hancock Road and Midway Drive. Deputies, who recognized him from prior encounters, noted that he appeared to be adjusting his waistband frequently and moving in a manner consistent with concealing a weapon.

Maddox later entered the rear passenger seat of a white Kia Forte, which was stopped near Great Mills Road due to a reported equipment violation—its brake lights were not working. During the traffic stop, deputies instructed Maddox to exit the vehicle and conducted a pat-down search, which allegedly revealed a Glock-style Polymer 80 9mm firearm in his waistband. The gun reportedly had no serial number and was loaded with ammunition.

Authorities say Maddox is legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior conviction in 2023 for possession of a firearm as a minor. In addition to the firearm, deputies reportedly found cannabis in Maddox’s pants pocket, resulting in a separate citation.

Maddox now faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Handgun on person

Illegal possession of ammunition

Following his arrest, Maddox was held without bond. A bail review hearing was conducted on March 11, 2025, where Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser upheld the no-bond ruling.