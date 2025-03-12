Firefighters Throughout Southern Maryland Responding to Large Woods Fire in Calvert County

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 4:53 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of 1715 Weems Road in Port Republic, for the reported brush fire.

While responding to the scene firefighters reported a very large column of smoke showing and requested a Brush Fire Task Force to be dispatched.

The same time, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls reporting a large woods fire in Prince Frederick.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large woods fire which was rapidly spreading in all directions and requested every brush truck available.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County are responding or operating on the scene.

The size of the fire is reported as approximately 4 acres, no known structures are involved, at least one vehicle has been destroyed. “FIRE IS CONTAINED AS OF 5:40 P.M.”

Crews remain on the scene with additional tankers, UTV’s and brush trucks responding.

Updates will be provided when they become available. Forestry and Department of Natural Resources has been requested to respond.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area, Wash Hance Road and the surrounding area. Drones will be utilized by First Responders to assisting firefighting operations.