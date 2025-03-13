Detectives Continue to Investigate Missing Person Case: Robert “Bubba” Norris

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate a missing person case.

On March 1, Robert “Bubba” Norris, age 61, of White Plains, MD, left his residence to go to a friend’s house in Prince George’s County. He was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck and stopped at two other homes in Prince George’s but never arrived at his destination in Clinton.

On March 4, Norris was reported missing to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after friends and family realized he never arrived at the Clinton location. Norris is 6’0”, weighs 180 lbs., and has short gray hair. He has a tattoo of a shark on his right arm near his wrist. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, a black puffy jacket, and black shoes.

Norris’s truck was located on March 7 on Colebrook Drive in Temple Hills, MD. Detectives have been working with the Prince George’s County Police Department and have determined there has been no recent activity with his cell phone or credit cards.

Detectives have been in constant communication with Mr. Norris’s wife and ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Smith, ID #555, at 301-609-6479.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

